Mint Explainer: The huge economic disruption that protests can cause
Summary
- The ongoing farmers’ protest is causing daily losses of about ₹500 crore for businesses in Punjab, Haryana, and border areas of the National Capital Region, according to trade bodies. Here’s a closer look at the economic fallout from this and other protests in India and around the world.
New Delhi: Indian farmers' ‘Delhi chalo’ protest on the minimum support price (MSP) issue has caused significant economic losses in parts of north India. Trade bodies estimate daily losses of about ₹500 crore for local industries, particularly micro, small and medium businesses, in states such as Punjab and Haryana, and border areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). The disruption caused by the government’s road blockades has not only caused traffic issues but also hampered critical distribution networks, affecting the livelihoods of residents and commuters.