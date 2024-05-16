Mint Explainer: The mystery behind India’s flourishing trade with China
SummaryIndia’s imports from China crossed the $100-billion mark in 2023-24 despite measures to lower dependence on the northern neighbour and boycott calls by sections of trade
The expansion of India’s trade with China even as commerce with the rest of the world contracted in 2023-24 helped the latter re-emerge as the country’s largest trading partner at a time when political relationships between the two continue to be strained.