Mint Explainer: The politics and the economics of basic income transfer schemes
SummarySeveral state governments are rolling out basic income transfer schemes for some time now. It is meant to empower women socially and economically and provide them with a safety net.
Like it or not, political parties are now openly using basic income transfers to woo female voters. Some may refer to the handout as a freebie, or revdi. These schemes are meant to empower women socially and economically. But how is it going to help the beneficiary and what are the economic implications of the scheme and its sustainability in the long run? Mint explains