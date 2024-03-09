Mint Explainer: The politics and the economics of basic income transfer schemes

What has been the global experience with income transfer schemes?

Many studies have been conducted over the years with conditional and unconditional cash transfers in several developing countries. These pilots such as the multi-year one that started in 2017 in Kenya threw up similar results as the SEWA-Unicef pilot. Neither idleness nor drinking increased when cash transfers were made. There were occupational changes with many shifting to self-employment. Commitments such as 12 years of cash transfer led to an increase in savings and investments of the recipient households.