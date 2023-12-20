Mint Explainer: The Red Sea's importance and its economic impact
Pledged to support the Palestinian cause, Yemen's Houthis have been hijacking ships that ply the Red Sea to travel through the Suez Canal. Here's why that has raised jitters throughout the oil and gas industry.
A series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have been reported since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, sparking fears of global supply-chain disruptions. On November 21, Galaxy Leader, an Israeli cargo vessel en route from Turkey to India, was hijacked in the Middle Eastern sea with 25 people on board by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.