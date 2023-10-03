Mint Explainer: US government shutdowns – Unraveling causes and consequences
Summary
- Persistent political gridlocks and intensified party discord have kindled anxieties over America's capacity to address significant fiscal challenges, notably its escalating debt
The US narrowly avoided a government shutdown last week following intense debates between the Democrats and Republicans over budget allocations. This confrontation follows a previous conflict concerning government expenditure, which earlier in the year had risked plunging the nation into a debt crisis.