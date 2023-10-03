Mint Explainer: US government shutdowns – Unraveling causes and consequences

What a government shutdown entails

Per the Antideficiency Act, US government entities cannot allocate funds without Congressional approval. David Wessel from the Brookings Institution has said, "When Congress fails to enact the 12 annual appropriation bills, federal agencies must cease all non-essential functions until Congress acts. This is known as a government shutdown. If Congress enacts some but not all of the 12 appropriations bills, only agencies without appropriations have to shut down; this is known as a partial shutdown."