Mint Explainer | Will water shortages derail India’s AI Data Centre boom?

India is racing to become a global AI data centre hub, offering tax breaks and attracting billions in foreign investment. These facilities consume vast amounts of water for cooling, raising concerns in water-stressed states like Maharashtra. Can India strike a balance between its AI ambition and its resource constraints, or will shortages play a spoilsport? Mint explores.
How did Mumbai become the data centre capital of India?
Mumbai has a 53% share of India’s data centre capacity. Mumbai's strategic advantages - hosting multiple subsea cable landing stations, and its status as the financial capital with a robust technology ecosystem - have created strong demand for secure, high‑capacity infrastructure. Reliable power supply, government incentives and land availability in Navi Mumbai further boosted growth. Global cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft and Google chose Mumbai as their hub to support various tasks such as advanced AI workloads, ecommerce, banking, media and so on. Mumbai accounts for nearly half of India’s operational data centres, with new campuses expanding rapidly. Its connectivity and ecosystem make it indispensable, despite growing concerns about water scarcity.