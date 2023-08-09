Mint Explainer: What are the government's borrowing plans for FY24?
Summary
- To finance its fiscal deficit in FY 2023-24, the central government is planning to raise net debt of ₹17.99 trillion from various sources
Every fiscal year, the government borrows from a variety of sources in order to close the fiscal deficit gap in the union budget. Government borrowing serves as a critical component in managing its finances, ensuring that the spending requirements are met. Mint takes a look at the government's borrowing plans.