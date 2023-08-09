Mint Explainer: What are the government's borrowing plans for FY24?

What is the significance of the latest fiscal deficit data?

The government's budget deficit increased from 21.2% to ₹4.51 trillion, or 25.3% of annual estimates, in the first quarter of FY24. This was primarily brought on by a substantial rise in capital spending and an acceleration of the tax devolution to state governments, which partially offset the rise in non-tax revenue. However, there are also encouraging signals, like strong capex, reduced revenue spending, and brisk tax revenues. According to government estimates, the fiscal deficit in FY 2023-24 is pegged at ₹ 17.87 trillion.