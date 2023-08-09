Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Mint Explainer: What are the government's borrowing plans for FY24?

Mint Explainer: What are the government's borrowing plans for FY24?

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • To finance its fiscal deficit in FY 2023-24, the central government is planning to raise net debt of 17.99 trillion from various sources

The government's budget deficit increased from 21.2% to 4.51 trillion. PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Every fiscal year, the government borrows from a variety of sources in order to close the fiscal deficit gap in the union budget. Government borrowing serves as a critical component in managing its finances, ensuring that the spending requirements are met. Mint takes a look at the government's borrowing plans.

Every fiscal year, the government borrows from a variety of sources in order to close the fiscal deficit gap in the union budget. Government borrowing serves as a critical component in managing its finances, ensuring that the spending requirements are met. Mint takes a look at the government's borrowing plans.

How much debt will the government raise to finance its fiscal deficit in FY24?

To finance its fiscal deficit in FY 2023-24, the central government is planning to raise net debt of 17.99 trillion from various sources. This figure represents about 40% of the total net size of the Union Budget for that year, which amounts to 45.03 trillion.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

How much debt will the government raise to finance its fiscal deficit in FY24?

To finance its fiscal deficit in FY 2023-24, the central government is planning to raise net debt of 17.99 trillion from various sources. This figure represents about 40% of the total net size of the Union Budget for that year, which amounts to 45.03 trillion.

What are the different sources for such borrowings for the current fiscal?

During FY 24, the government plans to raise 11.81 trillion from market loans (dated securities), 0.50 trillion from T-Bills (Treasury Bills), 0.22 trillion from external loans, 4.71 trillion from securities issued against small savings, 0.20 trillion from state provident fund, 0.54 trillion from other receipts that include internal debt and public account.

How much debt has the government raised till 31 July 2023?

While responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said the government has mobilised gross and net amount of 5.77 trillion and 4.18 trillion, respectively, by issuing dated securities in the current financial year up to 31 July, 2023.

What is the significance of the latest fiscal deficit data?

The government's budget deficit increased from 21.2% to 4.51 trillion, or 25.3% of annual estimates, in the first quarter of FY24. This was primarily brought on by a substantial rise in capital spending and an acceleration of the tax devolution to state governments, which partially offset the rise in non-tax revenue. However, there are also encouraging signals, like strong capex, reduced revenue spending, and brisk tax revenues. According to government estimates, the fiscal deficit in FY 2023-24 is pegged at 17.87 trillion.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 04:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.