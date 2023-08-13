Mint Explainer: What are the government's divestment plans for FY24?

What is the budget estimate for disinvestment receipts in the financial year 2023-24?

The budget estimate for disinvestment receipts in financial year 2023-24 has been kept at ₹51,000 crore from stake sales in state-run companies. In FY24, the government plans to privatise a host of companies such as Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel, BEML, HLL Lifecare, Container Corporation of India and Vizag Steel. The government also plans to divest its holdings in IDBI Bank in the current fiscal year.

