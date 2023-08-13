Hello User
Mint Explainer: What are the government's divestment plans for FY24?

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 06:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The target for the current fiscal is about the same as last year’s, which was not met.

In FY23, the government successfully sold its entire stake in national carrier Air India, 3.5% stake sale in LIC, and its residual stake in Paradeep Phosphate, IPCL, and Tata Communications

New Delhi: The government is working on selling stakes in several state-run companies in FY24. Mint looks at the divestment plan, track record and targets.

What is the budget estimate for disinvestment receipts in the financial year 2023-24?

The budget estimate for disinvestment receipts in financial year 2023-24 has been kept at 51,000 crore from stake sales in state-run companies. In FY24, the government plans to privatise a host of companies such as Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel, BEML, HLL Lifecare, Container Corporation of India and Vizag Steel. The government also plans to divest its holdings in IDBI Bank in the current fiscal year.

What are the challenges to the government's divestment plans?

Strategic divestment transactions will have to deal with a host of issues including resolving land titles, lease and land issues with state governments and local bodies, disposal of non-core assets, and address concerns of labour unions, etc. Some of these could prove to be stumbling blocks for the divestment process.

What has the government's divestment track record been like?

The Central government hasn't met its divestment target since 2018-19. During FY19, the government achieved divestments to the tune of 84,972 crore against a target of 80,000 crore. However, since then the annual divestment target hasn't been met. During FY23, the government realised divestment proceeds of 35,294 crore, against a target of 50,000 crore.

What are the state run-companies that have been privatised in the recent past?

In FY23, the government successfully sold its entire stake in national carrier Air India. It also carried out a 3.5% stake sale in LIC. Besides, the government has sold its residual stake in Paradeep Phosphate, IPCL, and Tata Communications.

Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 06:41 PM IST
