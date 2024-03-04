Mint Explainer: Consumption expenditure data and socio-economic disparity
Summary
- Despite some states surpassing others previously known for higher monthly per capita expenditure, the gap in spending power remains stark, influenced by factors like inflation and varying income levels
The latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey for 2022-23, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, indicates a slight narrowing of the economic divide between rural and urban areas, as well as among the wealthiest and poorest groups since 2011-12. However, significant disparities remain across socio-economic classes and between different states. Despite some states surpassing others previously known for higher monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE), the gap in spending power remains stark, influenced by factors like inflation and varying income levels.