Mint Explainer: What data tell about Centre's fiscal health, economy
Summary
- Centre’s revenue from corporate tax collection remains a tad weak so far this fiscal compared to what was collected in the same time a year ago
New Delhi: The central government’s accounts for the first four months of the financial year reveal key economic trends in areas such as the corporate sector's assumptions about profitability, individuals' incomes, consumption of goods and services, a spike in global fertilizer prices and imports. The numbers also point to how the government is managing its fiscal health and the economy at a time when macroeconomic stability has become a priority for policymakers due to a mix of external and internal factors. Data from the Controller General of Accounts for July point to front-loading of expenditure so that the effect of the planned spending kicks in early in the year. Mint takes a close look