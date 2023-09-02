Mint Explainer: What data tell about Centre's fiscal health, economy

What does the data say about incomes?

Incomes of corporations and individuals show divergent trends. Data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) show that Centre’s revenue from corporate tax collection remains a tad weak so far this fiscal compared to what was collected in the same time a year ago. At the end of July, corporate tax collection of ₹1.76 trillion lagged behind what was collected in the same time a year ago by over 10%. However, personal income tax receipts in the first four months of this fiscal at ₹2.57 trillion shows a 6% growth over what was collected in the same time a year ago. Corporations pay taxes in four installments in a year as advance tax based on their estimates of profits in the year. Gross tax revenue in the first four months of the fiscal at ₹8.9 trillion, which also includes indirect taxes, shows a 3% annual growth.

