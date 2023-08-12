Economy
Mint Explainer: What do GST law amendments say?
Summary
- The Parliament has cleared amendments to GST laws to implement a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos
The Parliament on Friday approved legislative changes for implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s proposal to levy a 28% tax on the full value of deposits made by individuals to online gaming platforms, casinos, and horse racing clubs.
