Mint Explainer: What do GST law amendments say?

What kind of online gaming comes under 28% GST?

The amendments make a clear distinction between casual online games and those involving a wager. Only the actionable claims offered by 'online money games' are subject to 28% tax on the full value of the deposits made to a platform. Online money games are those in which the player deposits an amount in the expectation of winning some amount in a game or event. The amendments do not affect the tax on casual online gaming in which no real money or betting or wager is involved. The amendments make it clear that the activity of online money gaming will be taxed on the total amount paid to the supplier by the player, irrespective of whether the game is based on skill or chance or both. Also, any payments made by crypto assets will also be taxable.