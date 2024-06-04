Mint Explainer: What major industries expect from the next government
Summary
- The tech sector wants the new government to take steps to create a semiconductor ecosystem, the aviation sector expects more investments in airport infrastructure, and steelmakers want the incoming administration to address their concerns about steel dumping from countries such as China and Vietnam.
As the BJP-led NDA alliance looks set to retain power at the Centre, albeit with a smaller margin, major sectors of the economy will look for policy stability and the continuation of schemes and incentives rolled out over the past few years.