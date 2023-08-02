Mint Explainer: What do the free trade agreements mean for India?

India has signed, and is in the process of negotiating free trade agreements (FTA) with nearly half a dozen countries. Mint explains what is fuelling these pacts and what they mean for India’s international trade .

What is the purpose of an FTA?

India is currently in talks with developed countries such as the UK, European Union, Canada and Australia for an FTA, an extensively used tool for economic integration. Globally, there are over 350 free trade agreements between the members of the World Trade Organization. Multiple factors drive an FTA, such as geo-politics, complementarities between economies and access to global supply chains.

But the most important objective of an FTA is to have an easier access to goods and services in each other’s economy by mutual elimination of duties.

However, the latest FTAs are going beyond traditional objectives and are looking at digital trade and addressing non-tariff barriers. The UK’s three-year maturation rule for whisky, environment measures increasingly introduced in trade by the EU such as Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) are often considered to be non-tariff barriers.

What is driving the current wave of FTAs?

The bulk of free trade agreements that are in effect today were signed between 2000 and 2010 when India’s global trade was witnessing a jump. But with rising trade deficits over the years, India did not sign an FTA after 2011 for the rest of the decade. Things changed after India pulled out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and anti-China sentiments swept the world following the coronavirus pandemic. India began looking at possibilities of FTAs with several countries after reaching a conclusion that the RCEP deal with 16-countries had inadequate safeguards for its industries. Besides, supply chain disruptions during covid pushed countries to look for a suitable alternative partner in India which has the size and scale to deliver.

Why have past FTAs not been effective?

Even as India managed to get tariff concessions in the FTA country, non-competitive Indian exports have resulted in little benefits. According to an IIM Ahmedabad research paper, India has a very low (0.05%) share in the Japanese textile market despite zero tariffs applied through the Japanese CEPA which points at systemic issues such as quality, and costs that undermine the competitiveness of Indian goods. It must be noted that FTA has also helped in getting FDI investment as seen in the case of Singapore and Japan. Besides due to lack of awareness and tough rules, FTA utilization has historically been poor. The FTA utilization numbers, indicative of the trade under FTA route, are not released by the commerce ministry even as current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set up an FTA utilization mission in September 2019.

What are the key changes in the new-age FTAs?

India’s FTAs, signed during 2000-10, pursued a look-East policy which saw India getting into a deal with ASEAN countries which was not working in its favour due to rising trade gap. India is trying to renegotiate the India-ASEAN FTA. But the new wave of FTAs is aimed at gaining access to western and African markets. China’s testy relationship with countries such as the UK and Australia have further accelerated this process. A case in point is the rising tension between Australia and China. China, Australia’s largest wine market, imposed high tariffs on Australian wine imports that made access for wines a key asks for Australia in the India-Australia mini-FTA.