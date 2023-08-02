Economy
Mint Explainer: What do the free trade agreements mean for India?
Summary
- Latest FTAs are going beyond traditional objectives and are looking at digital trade and addressing non-tariff barriers
India has signed, and is in the process of negotiating free trade agreements (FTA) with nearly half a dozen countries. Mint explains what is fuelling these pacts and what they mean for India’s international trade.
