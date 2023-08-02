Mint Explainer: What do the free trade agreements mean for India?

Why have past FTAs not been effective?

Even as India managed to get tariff concessions in the FTA country, non-competitive Indian exports have resulted in little benefits. According to an IIM Ahmedabad research paper, India has a very low (0.05%) share in the Japanese textile market despite zero tariffs applied through the Japanese CEPA which points at systemic issues such as quality, and costs that undermine the competitiveness of Indian goods. It must be noted that FTA has also helped in getting FDI investment as seen in the case of Singapore and Japan. Besides due to lack of awareness and tough rules, FTA utilization has historically been poor. The FTA utilization numbers, indicative of the trade under FTA route, are not released by the commerce ministry even as current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set up an FTA utilization mission in September 2019.