Mint Explainer: What does RBI’s record dividend payout to the government mean?
Summary
- The higher-than-expected transfer is expected to shore up the government’s non-tax revenues and help lower the fiscal deficit.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a record dividend payout of ₹2.1 trillion to the government for the fiscal ended 31 March 2024 (FY24). This is higher than the government’s budget estimate and analysts' expectation of ₹1 trillion, and 141% larger than the ₹87,416-crore dividend payout in FY23. The central bank has also raised the contingency risk buffer (CRB) to 6.5% from 6% in the previous year.