What caused the increase in the RBI’s dividend payout?

The RBI has three major sources of income, all of which could have brought in more in FY24. It earns a significant portion of its income through interest from investments in foreign-currency assets. These include bonds and treasuries, and deposits with other central banks and commercial banks in currencies such as the US dollar, euro, British pound, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. RBI data shows investment in foreign-currency assets increased to ₹$570 billion at the end of March 2024 from $510 billion a year earlier.