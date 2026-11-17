The budget for 2027-28 is still a few months away, but the deliberations that will shape it have already begun. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started the customary pre-budget stakeholder consultations on Monday, listening to economists and farm sector experts.
Over the next few days, she will huddle with industry executives, bankers, capital market participants, social sector experts, and, for the first time, young people and retired bureaucrats. Mint explains why these consultations are held.