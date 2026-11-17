NEW DELHI : The budget for 2027-28 is still a few months away, but the deliberations that will shape it have already begun. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started the customary pre-budget stakeholder consultations on Monday, listening to economists and farm sector experts.
NEW DELHI : The budget for 2027-28 is still a few months away, but the deliberations that will shape it have already begun. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started the customary pre-budget stakeholder consultations on Monday, listening to economists and farm sector experts.
Over the next few days, she will huddle with industry executives, bankers, capital market participants, social sector experts, and, for the first time, young people and retired bureaucrats. Mint explains why these consultations are held.
Over the next few days, she will huddle with industry executives, bankers, capital market participants, social sector experts, and, for the first time, young people and retired bureaucrats. Mint explains why these consultations are held.
What do the FM’s pre-budget stakeholder meetings mean for the government and stakeholders?
A budget doesn’t just present the government’s balance sheet but reflects its broader vision for the economy, the people and the country. So, the meetings give the government a peek into what those voices closer to the ground really think about what it ought to be doing before it finalizes budget proposals.
They also give the government a sense of what can click and what can flop, what the economic pain points are, and which sections deserve more relief. They also act as political cover, as a budget without public consultation is more prone to an opposition onslaught.
With the next budget expected on 1 February 2027, stakeholders have an opportunity to offer suggestions that could find their way into the announcements and make an impact.
So, who is the FM meeting and when?
Sitharaman is meeting 14 stakeholder groups until 26 November.
The consultation exercise started on 16 November when she met leading economists, followed by agriculture and rural development experts. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with representatives of the manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and startup ecosystems on 17 November.
This will be followed by huddles with stakeholders from capital markets, and banking, financial services and insurance on 18 November; information technology, infrastructure, energy and sustainability on 19 November; and employment and labour, and housing, urbanization and culture on 20 November.
The consultations resume on 23 November, with health and social issues, followed by research and development and higher education, while schooling, vocational education, skilling and sports are listed for 25 November. The round closes on 26 November with experts and former bureaucrats, followed by discussions on the youth.
Apart from the minister, the meetings are attended by top officials from the finance and administrative ministries concerned.
What did the economists tell the FM?
In their meeting with Sitharaman, economists are learnt to have advised her to keep up fiscal discipline and continue with its capex push until private investment takes root. They also called for greater emphasis on job creation, skilling and employability. Some of them have urged the minister not to rush into providing relief on long-term capital gains tax to cut the tax burden on stock traders and investors.
What is different this year and why?
Two groups are new. The ‘Yuva’ group will bring in college students, youth leaders and young professionals, while ‘experts and bureaucrats’ will draw on retired government officials. For the first time, the finance minister will formally huddle with young people to learn their budget wish lists.
Adding a youth group signals the government’s increasing willingness to hear directly from those who will be affected by its decisions on a broad range of areas, from jobs, income, education and skilling to housing and health.
When did the pre-budget deliberations start?
The department of economic affairs issued the Budget Circular on 23 September, asking ministries and departments to submit suggestions for the Revised Estimates for 2026-27 and Budget Estimates for 2027-28.
Deliberations with senior officials of these ministries and departments to firm up those estimates began on 12 October under expenditure secretary V. Vualnam and concluded on 13 November. The stakeholder meetings with the finance minister typically start after that.
Meanwhile, budget preparations go on, with expenditure caps expected to be mostly finalized in the system by end-December. The budget is usually presented on 1 February 2027.
The stakeholders’ views are heard. But are they always accepted?
Not necessarily. What the meetings promise is examination of proposals. While stakeholder suggestions serve as critical inputs, the government also has to see the larger picture—the resource availability, the strength of the proposal and the implementation challenges, among others. And then there are occasions when their proposals are partially accepted or rolled out in different forms.
For instance, farm groups asked for doubling support under the PM-KISAN scheme to ₹12,000 a year in the meeting before the 2025-26 budget, while industry asked for a cut in personal income tax and securities transaction tax (STT) abolition.
The budget gave income tax relief, mainly to the middle class, but didn't accede to the PM-KISAN aid and STT proposals.