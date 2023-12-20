Economy
Mint Explainer: What is the fuss about India’s forex regime
Tina Edwin 5 min read 20 Dec 2023, 06:39 PM IST
- The IMF reclassified India’s de facto exchange rate regime between December 2022 and October 2023 as a “stabilised arrangement” stating that the rupee-dollar exchange rate moved within a very narrow range. India has contested the reclassification
The International Monetary Fund reclassified India’s de facto exchange rate regime from “floating" to “stabilised arrangement" for the period from December 2022 to October 2023 after a recent review of the country’s policies.
