Mint Explainer: What is the fuss about India’s forex regime

The International Monetary Fund reclassified India’s de facto exchange rate regime from “floating" to “stabilised arrangement" for the period from December 2022 to October 2023 after a recent review of the country’s policies.

The assessment, published in a country report on 19 December, was contested by executive director for India at the IMF, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, who was previously chief economic adviser to the Union finance minister.

In a statement that forms part of the report on India, Subramanian and his advisers wrote that the “characterisation of India’s exchange rate as a ‘stabilised arrangement’ is incorrect and inconsistent with reality".

Mint breaks down what may have led to IMF's assessment and the reasons for India's reaction.

What is the premise of the IMF staff assessment?

Analysing the Reserve Bank of India monthly data on foreign exchange intervention (FXI), IMF concluded that movement of the rupee-US dollar exchange rate was within a very narrow range during December 2022-October 2023, suggesting that FXI likely exceeded levels necessary to address disorderly market conditions.

The assessment noted that in the preceding period–between December 2019 and November 2022–the rupee had depreciated 15%, with RBI using FXI to cushion the impact of external shocks, smooth market volatility, preclude the emergence of disorderly market conditions, and opportunistically replenish its FX reserves.

“The observed stability of the exchange rate prompted staff to reclassify India’s de facto exchange rate regime from ‘floating’ to ‘stabilised arrangement’ for that period, while the de jure classification remained ‘floating’," IMF stated in its country report.

What is RBI’s and Subramanian’s contention?

Subramanian stated that exchange rate flexibility would continue to be the first line of defence in absorbing external shocks, with interventions limited to addressing disorderly market conditions.

The former CEA and his team of advisers wrote that the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar was limited due to significant moderation in the current account deficit, the revival of capital flows on the back of a comfortable foreign exchange reserves buffer, and India’s macroeconomic stability.

They added that the impact of shocks caused by pandemic-induced global uncertainty and the war in Europe was already priced in. “However, (IMF) staff have attributed the narrow movement to FXI and labelled the rupee-US dollar exchange rate regime as a ‘stabilised arrangement’. FXI has been relatively modest in 2023 so far," Subramanian wrote.

He went on to add that the movement in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate exceeds the stipulated margin if the analysis period is extended, implying a subjective selection of the period by the IMF staff in their analysis.

RBI has also disagreed with the IMF staff assessment and stressed that FXI was only used to curb excessive exchange rate volatility and it did not exceed the levels required to address disorderly market conditions. The central bank said that the IMF staff assessment was incorrect as it used data selectively and if they took a longer-term view of 2-5 years, the assessment would fail.

Why does the RBI intervene in the forex market?

A stable rupee-US dollar is necessary for external trade, inflation management and external debt servicing. In a country where about 80% of the petroleum crude and a large proportion of edible oil needs are met from imports, the cost of imports matters for inflation management. A sharp depreciation in the value of the rupee will make these imports more expensive.

If the government chooses to absorb some part of the increased cost of petroleum crude, oil subsidies will rise and put pressure on the fiscal deficit. Exporters may benefit from a depreciated rupee, provided they find markets for their merchandise. On the other hand, if the rupee appreciates sharply, exporters will lose competitiveness in the global market as Indian goods may become pricier, but imports will be cheaper.

Given that India runs a large trade deficit and there are limitations to curbing imports, Indian goods need to be competitive in the global market. Earnings from providing services will also be impacted by a depreciating rupee and borrowing overseas will become more expensive in rupee terms for private companies. This can lead to volatility in the stock markets, and withdrawal of money, including foreign funds from the market, leading to further depreciation.

What are the implications of floating versus stabilised regime?

Floating regime is a function of demand and supply–as demand for the dollar rises, the rupee depreciates. A floating exchange rate also reflects the strength of an economy’s fundamentals.

RBI usually intervenes to prevent any sharp movement. It sells dollars when the demand rises to support the rupee and buys up dollars when the rupee shows signs of sharp upward movement. When the country is said to be following a stabilised arrangement, it would mean that it is manipulating its exchange rate.

India has a floating rate regime unlike China, which manages the exchange rate of the yuan.

A currency is classified as following a stabilised arrangement when the spot exchange rate remains within a margin of 2% for six months or longer, requires certain statistical criteria to be met, and the exchange rate remains stable as a result of official action. However, the classification does not imply a policy commitment on the part of the country’s authorities.

IMF defines a floating exchange rate as largely market-determined, without an ascertainable or predictable path for the rate. Foreign exchange market intervention may be either direct or indirect, and serves to moderate the rate of change and prevent undue fluctuations in the exchange rate, but policies targeting a specific level of the exchange rate are incompatible with floating. Indicators for managing the rate are broadly judgmental—the balance of payments position, international reserves, and parallel market developments.

What are the possible reasons behind the IMF move?

IMF has said that its reclassification is based on a statistical methodology implemented by its staff evenhandedly across member countries. The methodology follows a backward-looking statistical approach that relies on past exchange rate movement and historical data. Therefore, this reclassification does not imply statements or views on future or intended policies nor does it imply a policy commitment on the part of Indian authorities. However, some feel that IMF is trying to nudge India towards greater convertibility of the rupee.