Mint Explainer: What is the government doing about rising inflation?

What measures have been taken to contain food inflation?

Over the past few weeks, the Centre has introduced a slew of measures to shore up domestic grain supplies, especially wheat, in order to cool local prices. As things stand, wheat export has also been banned to address domestic demand. They have released buffer stock of certain vegetables in the market after a surge in rates across the country.

The government has put a stop to export of non-basmati rice as prices have surged due to a likely shortfall in production. The government is also importing key vegetables and pulses, like tur, masur and urad dal, and tomatoes to address domestic demand.

What did Prime Minister Modi say about rising inflation?

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that his administration, which is already addressing the issue, will take more steps to tame the price rise to reduce burden on people. Modi emphasized that inflation has impacted countries across the globe. He said that when India imports goods, it also imports inflation. He added that several steps taken by the government to tame inflation have found varying degrees of success.

What is the finance ministry's view on the current situation?

Finance secretary TV Somanathan told a business news website that inflation, which is at its peak now, is expected to come down in the near future. He said that the government has taken measures to keep prices under control, and vegetable prices, which are mostly to blame for higher headline retail inflation, should start to decline soon. Somanathan also told a business daily that India will take a medium-term view to intensify efforts to ease inflation pressures and avoid any knee-jerk reaction to transitory price increases.

Why did retail inflation rise so sharply during July?

Vegetables’ contribution to retail inflation surged to a 42-month high in July while that of tomatoes rose to a 65-month high, unexpectedly taking the headline figure to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.9% in June. An increase in prices of pulses, spices, and cereals also fuelled this rise. Excluding vegetables, the increase in the Consume Price Index (CPI)-inflation print was relatively tolerable, to 5.4% in July from 5.2% in the previous month. Barring food and beverages, inflation in all other groups eased sequentially in July, offering some relief. Moreover, core inflation, excluding food and beverages, fuel and light and petrol and diesel, eased to a 21-month low of 5.1% in July.