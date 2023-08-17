Economy
Mint Explainer: What is the government doing about rising inflation?
Summary
- Retail inflation soared past estimates to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.9% in June, due to a jump in prices of vegetables, as well as pulses, spices, and cereals
New Delhi: Retail inflation shot past estimates to hit a 15-month high of 7.44% during July. Mint explains the government's efforts to curb soaring inflation?
