Mint Explainer: What is the government doing about rising inflation?

Why did retail inflation rise so sharply during July?

Vegetables’ contribution to retail inflation surged to a 42-month high in July while that of tomatoes rose to a 65-month high, unexpectedly taking the headline figure to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.9% in June. An increase in prices of pulses, spices, and cereals also fuelled this rise. Excluding vegetables, the increase in the Consume Price Index (CPI)-inflation print was relatively tolerable, to 5.4% in July from 5.2% in the previous month. Barring food and beverages, inflation in all other groups eased sequentially in July, offering some relief. Moreover, core inflation, excluding food and beverages, fuel and light and petrol and diesel, eased to a 21-month low of 5.1% in July.