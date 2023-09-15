Mint Explainer: Why the latest WPI inflation data is worrisome
Summary
- Food inflation remains a concern. Prices of onion, tomatoes, paddy, pulses and spices have continued to trend higher
India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation for August came close to breaking into positive territory at -0.52%, even as the reading marked the fifth consecutive month of contraction. The rise has been largely attributed to increases in fuel and power prices, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Mint takes a closer look at the data point and its implications.