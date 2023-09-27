Mint Explainer: What plummeting household savings mean for the economy

What’s causing this change?

There are many potential reasons. First, household income has either stagnated or fallen in recent years. At the same time inflation – in food, fuel, healthcare and education – has risen consistently. This has eaten into households’ disposable income and impaired their ability to save. However, a smaller surplus has not stopped people from spending on consumer goods, services, gold and real estate. Private consumption increased by 7.5% in 2022-23 and by 6% in the first quarter of 2023-24 as people borrowed to fund their purchases. That explains why borrowings from banks rose by 57% and retail loans increased by 21% in 2022-23 over the previous year.