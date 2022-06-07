Mint Explainer: What’s a Goldilocks economy that everyone’s talking about?

Investors around the world are weighing the odds of the US tipping into a recession, triggering, in the worst-case scenario, a full-blown global recession, against the hope that the Fed’s belated attempts, more aggressive than earlier expected, to clamp down on high US inflation will after all result in a soft—or at least softish, a word Fed Chief Jerome Powell used—landing. The global markets and economy discourse has both the narratives running in parallel. Meanwhile, Powell has cautioned that the Fed is unlikely to blink until the historically-high US inflation, controlling which US President Joe Biden has said is the top economic priority, is brought under control.

