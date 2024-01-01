Mint Explainer: What to expect from the Sixteenth Finance Commission
SummaryFormer vice chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya is named as the chairperson of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, a constitutional body that recommends tax revenue sharing between the central and state governments.
The central government named former vice chairman of NITI Aayog and Columbia University Professor Arvind Panagariya as the chairperson of the Sixteenth Finance Commission. Mint takes a look at what to expect from the new commission, , a constitutional body that recommends tax revenue sharing between the central and state governments, especially when the revenue sharing among states is a controversial subject. Panagariya is expected to start consultations with all states once the chairperson and members assume charge at the earliest.