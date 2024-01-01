Mint Explainer: What to expect from the Sixteenth Finance Commission

The central government named former vice chairman of NITI Aayog and Columbia University Professor Arvind Panagariya as the chairperson of the Sixteenth Finance Commission. Mint takes a look at what to expect from the new commission, , a constitutional body that recommends tax revenue sharing between the central and state governments, especially when the revenue sharing among states is a controversial subject. Panagariya is expected to start consultations with all states once the chairperson and members assume charge at the earliest.

What is the role of finance commissions?

Successive finance commissions are independent constitutional bodies with a key role to play in the division of the Centre's net tax proceeds between the central and state governments keeping in mind the fiscal needs of the states. All central taxes other than those levied by the Centre but are collected and appropriated by the states or are assigned to states as well as specific surcharges and cess levied by the Centre form part of this divisible pool of tax revenue.

The finance commissions decide the extent of the Centre's revenue to be shared with the states as well as the formula for apportioning it among states. It ensures that such revenue sharing is based on an independent external assessment of various factors including the needs of the states and their fiscal performance. The SFC led by Arvind Panagariya is expected to start consultations with all states once the chairperson and members assume charge.

Why controversy had surrounded the mandate of finance commissions in the past?

Revenue sharing among states is a controversial subject given that there is always fund crunch and the welfare needs are different. Besides, in a vastly diverse country, the parameters have to accommodate the interests of all the states which are on different development trajectories.

This leads to complaints from some states, especially those in the South that they get a lesser share compared to the contribution of taxes from those states. In the case of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, one of the key terms of reference was to use the population data of the 2011 census. This prompted Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to express their concern that it would lead to reduced allocations to them as they have been successful in their population stabilization initiatives.

The commission under N.K. Singh eventually gave weightage to both population as well as 'population performance' for an equitable allocation. In the case of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, the government had suggested use of 1971 census data in general with the option to take into account subsequent demographic changes. The terms of reference of the Fifteenth Finance Commission was also seen as prescriptive but in the case of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, the Central government chose to keep it short and direct.

What has the Centre asked the SFC under Arvind Panagariya to do?

In addition to deciding on what share of the Centre's tax receipts should be devolved to states and how it is to be apportioned among them, SFC has been asked to suggest ways to augment the states' respective consolidated funds to supplement the resources of local bodies like panchayats and municipalities. SFC has also been asked to lay down the principles for grants-in-aid of revenues of the states from the Centre.

What are the broader issues that the new commission is expected to address?

A key issue that Panagariya is expected to address is the sustainability of debt at Central and state levels. The general government debt including that of both the Centre and states stood at 81% of GDP in 2022-23, as per information available from the finance ministry.

The IMF recently said in one extreme possibility, the debt to GDP ratio could be 100% under adverse shocks, by 2027-28, while also making projections for other countries. The finance ministry is of the view the Centre is on track to achieve its stated target of fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26 and that the general government debt will decline substantially in the medium to long term.

The SFC is expected to look into this trajectory, various revenue trends at the central and state levels and expenditure obligations during its award period to make recommendations.

Another key area that the SFC is expected to look into is expenditure reforms at the state level. The central government has followed fiscal prudence without compromising on welfare needs during the pandemic and the trends in efficiency of expenditure at the state level is expected to receive SFC's attention.

What is there in the finance commission recommendations for the common man?

This is a vital area of finance commission's recommendations. On the one hand, states with low per capita income tend to get a higher devolution of funds so that those states can deliver public goods at levels comparable to that in other states. On the other hand, 'tax and fiscal effort', or the states' effectiveness in raising resources compared to their potential, gets weightage in the commission's award to states.

This will incentivize the fiscal performance of the states including tax collections with greater devolution of funds to the states for various needs, benefiting their citizens.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission had recommended GST rate rationalization as a medium-term goal, which the GST Council had taken up but could not make much progress due to high inflation and the need to support consumption. It is likely that the Sixteenth Finance Commission may look into this and make recommendations.

Another important aspect that the commission is expected to take into account would be the possible constitution and award of the next central pay commission during the finance commission's award period of FY27-FY31.