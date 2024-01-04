Economy
Mint Explainer: What WEF 2024 hopes to achieve
SummaryAfter hosting a successful G20 Leadership Summit last year, India is looking to underscore its proactive role in shaping a global future at the Davos conference
It’s that time of the year when several heads of state, the richest and most powerful businessmen, civil society and the media head to the snowclad resort town of Davos in the Swiss Alps for a five-day pilgrimage to brainstorm and shape the global agenda.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more