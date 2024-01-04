Mint Explainer: What WEF 2024 hopes to achieve

It’s that time of the year when several heads of state, the richest and most powerful businessmen, civil society and the media head to the snowclad resort town of Davos in the Swiss Alps for a five-day pilgrimage to brainstorm and shape the global agenda.

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum starting on 15 January is being held against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia amid the continuing Israel-Hamas war, new shocks to supply chains, growing threats from climate change, and emerging risks from the increasing application of artificial intelligence.

As always, more than 100 governments, including heads of state, will attend the meeting, which is being convened under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’. Some 2,500 delegates are expected to congregate at Davos and the adjoining village of Klosters.

India is represented by a few Union ministers, chief ministers and dozens of businessmen and top professionals. The prime minister attends the meeting some years.

Why is the Davos conference important for politicians and businessmen?

It is perhaps the only event where heads of state and governments, top businessmen, global institutions and civil society come together from across the world to discuss pressing global issues and appropriate responses. Given the profile of delegates that congregate for the five-day meeting, it provides an unrivalled opportunity to all to network and establish contacts to further business relationships.

The World Economic Forum offers a platform for governments and businessmen to share their vision and hard-sell business and investment opportunities in their home country. The soirees in the evenings provide an informal setting for networking.

For civil society, it is an opportunity to present an alternate view to what is seen as a capitalist world’s agenda. Some of them also use the summit to focus attention on issues that are ignored by governments, businesses and media.

What does the 2024 meeting hope to achieve?

The 54th meeting is happening amid a rising humanitarian crisis in the West Asian region and a war that is threatening to disrupt global commerce. The world is also facing other challenges like climate change and risks from the rising use of artificial intelligence. Given this situation, the WEF notes on its website that “it is necessary to start restoring trust at three fundamental levels: into the future, within societies and among nations".

WEF adds that the 54th annual meeting “will convene under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’ to provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability".

Discussions and debates at various sessions of the meeting will have four thematic priorities–achieving security and cooperation in a fractured world, creating growth and jobs for a new era, artificial intelligence as a driving force for the economy and society, and a long-term strategy for climate, nature and energy.

What does India hope to achieve at Davos?

India usually has a large business delegation attending the summit. India has used it multiple times to hard sell the country as an attractive investment and business destination. Several annual meetings have been addressed by the prime minister of the day.

India’s delegation usually comprises a few Union ministers, chief ministers and regulators, besides the who’s-who from the corporate world. Rahul Bajaj and Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani are regular attendees.

This year, India’s delegation will include the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also expected to send a delegation of ministers and bureaucrats to the summit.

Each state is expected to use the opportunity to woo investment. Parallel sessions are often organised where Union ministers, state governments and businessmen can talk about investment opportunities and reforms taking place.

In the past, Union governments have timed announcements of significant policy changes to make a splash at the annual event. For instance, significant FDI reforms were announced in 2006 just before India mounted an ambitious ‘India Everywhere’ campaign at Davos.

After hosting a successful G20 Leadership Summit last year, India is looking to underscore its proactive role in shaping a future built on trust, collaboration, and sustainable development. Towards this, it is organising 15 panel discussions and round tables on various topics at Davos.