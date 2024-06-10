Mint Explainer: Key policy changes in Nirmala Sitharaman’s first stint as FM
Summary
- Sitharaman, a key cabinet minister in the new government, made a host of important policy changes in her first five years as FM, such as raising the income-tax-rebate ceiling and tax-exemption limit, cutting GST on a host of items, and decriminalising various part of company law.
New Delhi: The new NDA coalition government will have to shift gears quickly as the Union budget for FY25, scheduled to be presented in about a month, will set the direction of future policies. Among the main challenges are improving living standards and the ease of doing business in India while ensuring macroeconomic stability amid global uncertainties.