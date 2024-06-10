Sitharaman’s first five years as finance minister also saw refinements to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to make it more efficient, reforms in the preparation and presentation of the union budget, faceless income-tax assessment and appeal, centralised registration and winding up of companies, and a new system of ‘file and forget’ for company-law-related filings to improve the ease of doing business. The finance minister also steered the economy during the pandemic, with several stimulus packages and policy reforms aimed at ensuring credit for businesses and support for vulnerable sections of society.