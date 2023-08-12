Mint Explainer: Why did India's industrial production fall in June?

What are the expectations for the industrial output growth in July?

The YoY (year-on-year) performance of most available high-frequency indicators such as petrol and diesel sales, generation of GST e-way bills, output of Coal India Limited, cargo traffic at major ports, rail freight traffic and electricity generation improved in July 2023 relative to June 2023, said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, at Icra Ltd. "In contrast, the YoY growth in vehicle registrations and finished steel consumption deteriorated in July 2023, relative to the previous month, while remaining in double digits. Based on these trends, ICRA expects the YoY IIP growth to witness an uptick to about 4-6% in July 2023," Nayar added.