Mint explainer: Why did RBI revise inflation forecast higher in August policy?
Summary
- While the central bank believes that vegetable price increases tend to be transitory and the recent rise could reverse sharply in the coming months, it is accounting for inflation risks from cereals, pulses, and global commodity price increases
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has revised Q2 (July-September) inflation forecast higher by 100 basis points to 6.2%, and FY24 inflation projection to 5.4% from 5.1% earlier. Mint delves into what this move may mean for the next monetary policy review and will the central bank raise rates next time if inflation continues to rise.