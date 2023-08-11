Mint explainer: Why did RBI revise inflation forecast higher in August policy?

Headline inflation projection for Q2 of 2023-24 has been revised higher substantially, primarily due to the price shock from vegetables. Since the last policy in June, inflationary pressures have increased, with headline Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rising from 4.3% in May to 4.8% in June. Economists are expecting vegetables prices to push headline CPI inflation to above 6% year-on-year (YoY) in July. While the central bank believes that vegetable price increases tend to be transitory and the recent rise could reverse sharply in the coming months, it is accounting for inflation risks from cereals, pulses, and global commodity price increases. RBI surveys also showed that manufacturing, services and infrastructure firms are expecting output prices to harden, even as inputs costs ease.