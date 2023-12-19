Mint Explainer: Why farmers may not heed Centre’s push to expand onion acreage

The Union government wants states to increase the area under onion cultivation in the ongoing rabi, or winter, sowing season. The directive has come when onion prices are elevated and kharif output, from the summer sowing season, has fallen short. Export restrictions are already in place to ensure adequate availability of the staple vegetable at reasonable prices in the months leading up to the general election. While increased cultivation of onions could allow for better availability in summer and also cool prices, it remains to be seen if farmers will oblige.

Why issue a directive to states

The Union government’s directive has come amid fears that rabi output of onions will be affected by low soil moisture and depleting groundwater levels. After a fall in kharif output, a fall in rabi output can keep prices of the staple vegetable elevated and become an election issue.

The government will want to avoid that situation at any cost, as the rabi crop accounts for 75-80% of total onion production. The winter crop will be ready for harvest from April, ensuring a steady supply through the summer months.

Isn't foodgrain more remunerative?

While onion is a staple vegetable in Indian kitchens, farmers are never assured remunerative prices. Bumper crops lead to a crash in prices as do government interventions. Even when retail prices soar, farmers’ earnings do not see a similar rise. Thus, growing foodgrain is a relatively safer option.

Wheat is one of the major rabi season crops. Mustard and chana are other popular rabi crops. With minimum support prices rising, states such as Madhya Pradesh announcing generous bonuses on wheat, and with procurement assured, farmers are likely to sow more of the foodgrain than onions on the same land.

Rabi sowing is currently underway, and it remains to be seen if farmers will grow more onions this winter or divert more land to foodgrain.

As things stand, farmers are unhappy with recent policy interventions of the Union government such as a minimum export price of $800 for onions announced in late October and a ban on exports ordered on 7 December. While the measures are meant to improve the supply of onions in the domestic market, they deny farmers an opportunity to earn more remunerative prices from overseas sales.

Taken by surprise by the government actions, traders dropped the price at which they were willing to buy the produce brought to the market—news reports suggest that the price offered following the ban on exports does not cover the cost of production. The export ban has triggered street protests by farmers and traders in states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, the top producer of onions.

Productivity, not acreage, is the key

Other than increased acreage, improved productivity is a way to increase the domestic availability of farm produce. Agriculture ministry data show that an increase in the area under onion cultivation need not result in a commensurate increase in output. Quality of soil, temperature, unseasonal rains, irrigation, and use of fertilisers are among the variables that affect yield.

Since 2007-08, all-India average yield has stagnated at about 16 metric tonnes per hectare, save for three years from 2017-18 when it climbed above 18 metric tonnes per hectare.

Productivity varies from state to state. While Maharashtra is the top producer of onions, the yield in the state was under 15 metric tonnes per hectare in 2022-23, down from over 17 metric tonnes per hectare in some of the pre-Covid-19 years. Yield fell even as the area under onion cultivation increased over the years in Maharashtra.

In comparison, the yield in Madhya Pradesh, which was the second-largest producer of onions in 2022-23, has stayed steady at about 25 metric tonnes per hectare even as the acreage rose. This is because onions are grown on irrigated land in the central Indian state.

Similar yield trends can be seen in states such as Haryana and Punjab where onions are grown on irrigated land. In contrast, the yield in Karnataka, which until recently was the second-largest producer of onions, was under 15 metric tonnes per hectare.

Will farmers yield?

While governments can ask farmers to grow more of a specific crop such as onions to improve domestic supplies, farmers will feel encouraged only if they are assured better returns and a stable policy environment.

Consider, for instance, the renewed interest in growing millets and other nutri-cereals. Attractive minimum support price and efforts to create demand helped expand acreage in recent years. Similarly, policy initiatives played a role in increasing the acreage and output of oilseed and pulses.

In the specific case of onions, abrupt changes in policy such as export curbs and stocking norms, and volatility in prices hurt the interest of farmers and traders. Farmers will also feel encouraged to grow more onions with an improvement in storage and processing facilities.