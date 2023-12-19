Mint Explainer: Why farmers may not heed Centre’s push to expand onion acreage

The Union government wants states to increase the area under onion cultivation in the ongoing rabi, or winter, sowing season. The directive has come when onion prices are elevated and kharif output, from the summer sowing season, has fallen short. Export restrictions are already in place to ensure adequate availability of the staple vegetable at reasonable prices in the months leading up to the general election. While increased cultivation of onions could allow for better availability in summer and also cool prices, it remains to be seen if farmers will oblige.