Mint Explainer: Why FMCG companies expect subdued volume growth in Q2
Summary
- Patchy monsoon rains have led to fresh concerns about demand revival, especially in rural India
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) majors such as Marico Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products, and Dabur India Ltd. released their quarterly business updates, providing insights into demand trends. While signs of demand improvement were evident, companies highlighted challenges such as rising food prices and uneven distribution of rainfall, which hampered rural demand recovery. The consensus points towards a modest volume growth.