Mint Explainer: Why half of urban consumers aged 15-55 now live in small towns
Summary
- Ubiquitous smartphones, cheap data and covid are the primary reasons
An estimated 139 million Indians aged 15 to 55 now live in tier 2 and tier 3 towns, surpassing the number that live in metros, researcher Kantar said in a report released on Tuesday. This demographic and its consumption patterns now influence how brands chart their expansion in these markets. But as consumption picks up in tier 2 and tier 3 towns, brands will have to adapt to changing social norms and expectations of this cohort to ward off local competition. Mint explains: