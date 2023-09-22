What has brought about these changes?

Faster growth of smartphones and greater internet access in tier 2 and tier 3 towns is bridging the divide between them and metros, Kantar said. There are a host of other reasons, too. While large brands have always had a presence in smaller cities, their pace of expansion has accelerated post-covid. That’s because lockdowns and work-from-home orders prompted many to move back to their hometowns. This resulted in a general uptick in consumption in these markets.