Mint Explainer: Why India's push for trade in rupees has had limited success
Summary
- The government has encouraged large oil exporters to accept the rupee to settle trades, while the RBI has allowed banks in 18 countries to open special accounts to settle transactions in rupees. But progress on turning the rupee into a hard currency has been slow so far.
New Delhi: The government's steps to boost the Indian rupee's use in cross-border payments have found limited success so far. It has encouraged large oil exporters to accept the rupee to settle trades, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks from 18 countries to open Special Vostro Rupee Accounts (SVRAs) to settle payments in Indian rupees.