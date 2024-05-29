Mint Explainer: Why India's net FDI is at its lowest level since 2007
Summary
- Increased repatriation by foreign investors caused net foreign direct investment to drop to $10.6 billion in 2023-24 from $28 billion the previous year.
- While the government blames the global economic slowdown, experts say it needs to do much more on the policy front to attract greater investments.
Bengaluru: Foreign direct investment in India is at its lowest level since 2007, data released earlier this month by the Reserve Bank of India showed.