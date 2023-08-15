Mint Explainer: Why is retail inflation at a 15-month high?

How is this expected to impact RBI's decision on the monetary policy?

Earlier this month, RBI left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% after terming the recent spike in vegetable prices to a demand-supply mismatch. However, the MPC had emphasized the need to be vigilant and to be ready to act appropriately to ensure that the effects of shocks do not persist. So, the bar for a rate hike would be quite high. According to Icra Ltd, inflation would need to persist above 6% for at least two quarters, amid transmission of pressures to core inflation, to set the stage for a rate hike.