Why is the govt putting conditions on interest-free loans to states?
Summary
- About ₹80,000 crore in interest-free loans have been sanctioned for states this fiscal. Of the remaining ₹40,000 crore, about ₹30,000 crore will be disbursed only if states can show progress on reforms or present specific project proposals
New Delhi: A union government scheme introduced during the early days of the covid pandemic, under which it would provide interest-free capital expenditure (capex) loans, will now come with caveats as the government attempts to nudge states to implement specific reforms. Mint explains the rationale behind the government's decision.