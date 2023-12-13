Mint Explainer: Why stronger GDP growth projection isn’t stoking inflation fears

The Reserve Bank of India last week raised its GDP growth target for financial year 2023-24 from 6.5% to 7%, but retained its inflation forecast at 5.4%. While the inflation projection is above RBI ’s target level of 4%, it came as a relief that the regulator wasn’t expecting an unfettered price rise.

Typically, higher economic growth results in higher inflation. RBI is vigilant, though, looking for durable signs of benign inflation–slower rise in prices over a period–and intent on reaching its target 4% level. Mint explains how India expects to grow at a faster rate than initially anticipated without overheating.

What’s the broad view on India’s growth?

Several international forecasters have upgraded their growth projections for India. S&P Global Ratings has raised its forecast for FY2024 from 6% to 6.4%, Nomura from 5.9% to 6.7%, and the International Monetary Fund from 6.1% to 6.3%. Moody’s, too, has raised its projection, from 5.5% to 6.7%, but for calendar year 2023.

RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said the central bank’s upgraded forecast of 7% GDP growth was “conservative", going by economic data for October and November.

Given such optimism, economists should be having a cautious eye on prices, especially after November inflation came in at a 3-month high. But they don’t seem overly worried.

Why stronger growth may not stoke inflation

Economists believe the projected 7% growth is unlikely to trigger a runaway price rise since even at the upgraded estimate India will be meeting its potential, not surpassing it.

Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank and head of global research at Axis Capital, recommends taking cues from India’s trend growth, or sustainable economic growth.

He explained that if India’s trend growth was at 6% but the economy grew at 7%, it could have resulted in higher inflation. But if both trend and actual economic growth are in sync, inflation would not be a concern.

Mishra said in a 7 December note that over the past decade estimates for India’s trend growth rate had declined from around 8% in 2007-12 to 6-6.5% now, as Covid-19 had cast shadows on sustainable economic growth.

India’s GDP growth is surprising positively despite several headwinds, he said. In fact, Mishra expects another 70/20 basis point upgrade to the FY24/25 forecasts.

Besides, going by the latest inflation data, while the overall level is higher, price rise has been contained in most sectors.

What do inflation data reveal?

In October, India’s retail inflation stood at 4.87%, down from 5.02% in September and 6.83% in August.

But in November, retail inflation, or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, rebounded to 5.5%, a three-month high. This was mainly on account of higher food prices, which the government has started addressing through several aggressive measures, which include strengthening buffers and easing imports of essential food items, and curbs on hoarding.

The November inflation figure, though within RBI’s flexible target of 2-6%, is above the 4% mark that RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has been reiterating.

The November inflation figure is still within RBI’s comfort zone of 2-6%. RBI expects retail inflation to meet its target of 4% only in the second quarter of 2024-25.

Last week, Das exuded confidence in the regulator’s ability to contain inflation. The summer of 2022 was behind us, he said, referring to the inflation surge seen last year.

When is the next rate cut expected?

Central banks employ interest rates also to contain inflation, since higher rates would curb spending, and thus limit price rise. RBI last week kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

Several economists see RBI lowering the rate in June or August.

Kaushik Das, India chief economist at Deutsche Bank, presented an interesting data point based on an analysis of monetary policy cycles over the previous two decades.

In a note on 8 December, he said the maximum period that RBI has paused between the end of a rate hike cycle and the beginning of a rate cut cycle was 11 months, seen in two instances.

Since the previous rate hike was in February, RBI would have spent 16 months till a potential rate cut, if it happens in June 2024. This, Das said, would be the highest gestation period between the end of a rate hike cycle and start of a rate cut cycle.

Axis Bank’s Mishra, however, believes RBI is unlikely to cut the repo rate even in calendar 2024.