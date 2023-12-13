Mint Explainer: Why stronger GDP growth projection isn’t stoking inflation fears
Summary
- Several economists expect India will grow at a faster rate than initially anticipated, but don’t see the economy overheating. Here’s why
The Reserve Bank of India last week raised its GDP growth target for financial year 2023-24 from 6.5% to 7%, but retained its inflation forecast at 5.4%. While the inflation projection is above RBI’s target level of 4%, it came as a relief that the regulator wasn’t expecting an unfettered price rise.