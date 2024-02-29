Economy
Mint Explainer: Why the WTO’s Abu Dhabi meeting might be a downer
Tina Edwin 6 min read 29 Feb 2024, 05:46 PM IST
SummaryIndia has called out the US for obstructing reforms of the dispute settlement process, while India has been labelled as obstructionist for opposing the adoption of the IFD Agreement
By the end of the third day of the World Trade Organization’s meeting in Abu Dhabi, hopes of adopting new agreements that could transform world trade were replaced with disappointment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less