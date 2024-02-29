Mint Explainer: Why the WTO’s Abu Dhabi meeting might be a downer

Negotiations on agriculture

This contentious issue has been on the table for 20 years, although Okonjo-Iweala is cautiously optimistic about landing a deal. One of the critical areas of discussion is public stockholding for food security purposes, on which India and about 80 other countries have concerns. As Okonjo-Iweala said at one of the briefings, there are domestic issues to consider for every country. However, that all countries have agreed to negotiate off the same text is a significant development, she said.