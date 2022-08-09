Mint Explainer: Will the world allow a nuclear Pak to fail?6 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 01:17 PM IST
- Pakistan is tottering on the edge. Even an IMF loan may not save it. How did it get here? And how can it escape the collapse?
Even sipping a cup of tea is a luxury in Pakistan now. "I appeal to the nation to cut down on the consumption of tea by one to two cups because we import tea on loan," Pakistan federal minister of planning Ahsan Iqbal told the nation on 14 June. Call it the tipping point for Pakistan.