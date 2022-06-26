Mint macro tracker1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 10:59 PM IST
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of May, seven of the 16 indicators were in green, eight in red, and one in amber—an improvement from six months ago.